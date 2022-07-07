Dragon Boat Race - Hastings and Rother teams invited to compete

Each dragon boat requires 17 people and registration costs £23 per person for the event.

A spokesperson for the charity said: “St Michael’s Hospice is calling out to businesses across Hastings and Rother to pick up their paddles

and row for glory at this year’s Dragon Boat Race on Saturday, September 10.

St Michael’s Hospice is appealing for local businesses to register to take part in its annual Dragon Boat Race on September 10.

“If you are looking for a fun way to motivate and boost morale within your team at work, this event is the perfect opportunity to get together and have fun with colleagues.

“The Dragon Boat Race at Bewl Water, Kent, is an exciting way of integrating staff from all areas of the company, and enables everyone to work together creating a dynamic team spirit. With no previous experience required everyone has an equal chance of success.

“Sponsorship is encouraged to help support the Hospice to provide its services to the local community.

"So, what are you waiting for? Sign up your team today, get ready for a day on the water in a stunning location and help raise vital funds and awareness for local Hospice care! Call the Fundraising team on 01424 456396 or email [email protected]”

It is hoped the event will help the charity raise the £14,400 it needs every day to continue to provide hospice services.