Dramatic picture shows cliff fall in Newhaven
A dramatic picture sent to Sussex World last night shows the immediate aftermath of a cliff fall in Newhaven.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The picture shows a plume of dust and debris billowing up from the ground, after a cliff fall which reportedly took place at 7.35pm last night (April 24).
Although popular, the cliffs remain a dangerous area for visitors and tourists. Lewes District Council has issued several warnings to members of the public over the last few months, urging visitors to keep children and pets well away from the edge, following a series of cliff falls earlier this year.
More on this as we have it.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.