Dramatic pictures show aftermath of huge East Sussex hotel fire
An East Sussex hotel has been totally destroyed after a major fire broke out on Friday morning (November 22).
These dramatic pictures from the scene show what the Claremont Hotel, on Eastbourne seafront, looked like on Saturday morning – 24 hours on from the devastating blaze.
1. Claremont Hotel Fire Eastbourne (Photo by Jon Rigby)
The Claremont. Eastbourne hotel fire. Picture: Jon Rigby SUS-191123-122109001
JON RIGBY 07850 900673
JPIMedia
2. Claremont Hotel Fire Eastbourne (Photo by Jon Rigby)
The Claremont. Eastbourne hotel fire. Picture: Jon Rigby SUS-191123-122121001
JON RIGBY 07850 900673
JPIMedia
3. Claremont Hotel Fire Eastbourne (Photo by Jon Rigby)
The Claremont. Eastbourne hotel fire. Picture: Jon Rigby SUS-191123-122057001
JON RIGBY 07850 900673
JPIMedia
4. Claremont Hotel Fire Eastbourne (Photo by Jon Rigby)
The Claremont. Eastbourne hotel fire. Picture: Jon Rigby SUS-191123-122220001
JON RIGBY 07850 900673
JPIMedia
View more