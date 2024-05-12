Dramatic pictures show what could be algal bloom off the coast in Saltdean

The pictures, taken earlier today (May 12), show a distinct discolouration in parts of the sea closest to the shoreline.

They also shows groups of people congregating at the beach and enjoying the waves.

Often mistaken for sewage, algal bloom is a naturally occurring phenomenon in which small, plant-like organisms living in the sea called phytoplankton start to reproduce thanks to the warmer weather and increased sunshine that comes with May.

Algal bloom is often characterised by a distinct smell, a change in the colour of the sea and a foam on the surface of the water.

According to Beachbuoy, a Southern-Water produced website which provides real-time information on sewage releases across the coast, there have been no authorised released affecting Saltdean since May 6, when there were two, totalling 3 hours 6 min and 1 hour 5 minutes respectively.

Possible Algal bloom in East Sussex

Possible algal bloom in East Sussex.

Possible Algal bloom in East Sussex