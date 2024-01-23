Dream comes true for Littlehampton parkrun regulars with 2024 London Marathon assisted wheelchair ballot success

Team Dude 2024 London Marathon Assisted Running, Stephen Merridue and dad David with Lynne, Jade and Martine

It is a dream come true for 24-year-old Stephen Merridue, who has cerebral palsy, and his dad David, who will be running as Team Dude through the streets of London on April 21.

The father-and-son team from East Preston regularly attend events, with David pushing Stephen in a specially-adapted running wheelchair.

Stephen said: "I am so looking forward to the marathon. It is a dream come true for me and Dad. We are regulars at Littlehampton Prom Parkrun and got a great support team, who follow and run with us."

Delichon in Fordingbridge helped Stephen and David choose the right specialised running wheelchair for them. They will be raising money for Dame Vera Lynn Children's Charity, which Stephen attended 20 years ago.

Stephen said: "Me and Dad started running together with my specially adapted running chair in 2021 as a way of getting out and spending quality time together.

"Since we started running together it has been my dream to run the London Marathon and we have been lucky enough to have been allocated a place in the 2024 race.

"I have cerebral palsy and am a full-time wheelchair user, so I have decided to raise money for a charity very close to my heart, the Dame Vera Lynn Children’s Charity. I went to the school between 2001 and 2007. This really helped me learn some basic skills at a young age and gave support to my parents at a difficult time in our lives, so I want to say thank you by raising money.

"We are thrilled to be taking on this adventure with three additional team members, Lynne, Jade and Martine. Hopefully this will be a day we will never forget!"

To support Team Dude 2024 London Marathon Assisted Running, visit www.justgiving.com/page/team-dude-london-marathon-2024