Dream home up for sale in West Sussex: Unique former windmill with roof terrace. Take a look inside...

The dream home – The Old Mill in Wisborough Green – is described by estate agents Alex Harvey as a ‘one-off.’

The top floor, with a newly-installed dome ceiling, has panoramic views and access to the roof terrace – an ideal space for entertaining or stargazing.

The windmill itself was built about 1820 as a smock mill on a stone base. It worked until 1910, when the upper portion was demolished. The derelict remainder was converted into a house after 1960.

The Grade II listed property now blends its rich heritage with the benefits of modern living.

The current owner has extended and improved the building, adding many modern conveniences, including air-source pump heating, and has beautifully landscaped the grounds.

The ground floor has a welcoming hallway, substantial kitchen/family room, study, downstairs cloakroom, utility room, and octagonal sitting room at the base of the original mill.

The dual aspect kitchen/family room is a bright space with plenty of natural light and under-floor heating. The kitchen is newly fitted with a variety of units with solid-oak worktops including a central island. Appliances include two split-level ovens, induction hob with remote controlled extractor, an American-style fridge/freezer and an integrated dishwasher.

The sitting room is full of charm with exposed beams, and walls of stone and lime while the upper floors have five double bedrooms, one within the original mill with sandstone walls, a shower room and a luxury family bathroom with Jack and Jill basins, shower cubicle, panelled bath, and a bluetooth-speaker mirror.

The property is on sale with a guide price of £1.695 million.

