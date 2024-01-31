Dressed to the K9s: Naomi's Brighton Run for International Animal Rescue

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Naomi, known for her athletic achievements and philanthropic spirit, will run the half marathon dressed as a dog in support of International Animal Rescue.

Naomi's journey is deeply personal, driven by her commitment to honouring her late mother's legacy. Naomi's mother dedicated her life to supporting animals, and in her memory, Naomi has pledged to continue the fight against animal suffering.

"My mother brought me up to respect all animals, and she spent her life fundraising and 'talking for the animals'. She couldn't bear to witness the suffering of animals, and I know she would want me to carry on her mission, so I'm running in her memory for International Animal Rescue, which completes such great work for the animals she cared so deeply about. I'll participate in four tough events whilst dressing up as a Dalmatian! I am really excited about the first run this Sunday around the big hills of Sidmouth. You have to navigate yourself to find four trig points, running about eighteen miles in total." shared Naomi.

Guinness World Record holder Naomi is lacing up her running shoes for International Animal Rescue

This isn't Naomi's first run; she secured two Guinness World Records, including an impressive marathon time of 3 hrs 41 minutes while wearing a wedding dress. Her remarkable achievements even landed her a feature on the popular morning show, This Morning, where she was interviewed live on air by Phil and Holly the day after her televised marathon.

Although primarily focused on wildlife conservation, International Animal Rescue applauds Naomi's creativity and dedication to animal causes as she takes on the Brighton Half Marathon in animal fancy dress.

"Naomi's choice to run as a dog will vividly illustrate her unwavering love for all animals. We appreciate her dedication to support our charity and her unique approach to raising awareness for animal welfare, and we are honoured to have her support," said Gavin Bruce, CEO of International Animal Rescue.

As Naomi tackles the Brighton Half Marathon, the spotlight shines on her remarkable journey, paying tribute to her mother's memory and championing the cause that unites them — the welfare of animals. Naomi will run four runs for International Animal Rescue this year, and those wishing to support Naomi can do so here https://bit.ly/NaomiRuns