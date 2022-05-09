Driver taken to hospital following Eastbourne collision

A person has been taken to hospital following a collision in Eastbourne, according to police.

By Lawrence Smith
Monday, 9th May 2022, 8:39 am
Updated Monday, 9th May 2022, 10:43 am

Officers said they received a report of a single-vehicle collision in Golden Jubilee Way at around 9pm on Sunday, May 8.

Police said the road was closed as a result of the incident - although it later reopened.

A Sussex Police spokesperson added, “The driver of a red Volkswagen Golf was taken to hospital as a precaution.

Police were seen on the A22 Golden Jubilee Way in Eastbourne late at night on Sunday, May 8, after reports that part of the road was closed. Picture: Dan Jessup.

“No other vehicles were involved.

“Anyone with information or dash cam footage can contact police via emailing [email protected], quoting serial 1314 of 08/05. “

PoliceSussex Police