Officers said they received a report of a single-vehicle collision in Golden Jubilee Way at around 9pm on Sunday, May 8.

Police said the road was closed as a result of the incident - although it later reopened.

A Sussex Police spokesperson added, “The driver of a red Volkswagen Golf was taken to hospital as a precaution.

Police were seen on the A22 Golden Jubilee Way in Eastbourne late at night on Sunday, May 8, after reports that part of the road was closed. Picture: Dan Jessup.

“No other vehicles were involved.

“Anyone with information or dash cam footage can contact police via emailing [email protected], quoting serial 1314 of 08/05. “

The A22 Golden Jubilee Way in Eastbourne late at night on Sunday, May 8, after reports that part of the road was closed. Picture: Dan Jessup.