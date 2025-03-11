Drivers continue to face traffic queues in Haywards Heath town centre

Drivers are continuing to face traffic queues in Haywards Heath town centre because of on-going gas repair works.

Two-way signals are in operation along South Road while gas company SGN carries out an upgrade of the gas network in the area.

The works, which started in January, are scheduled to go on for weeks in phases. SGN says: “These works have been planned with urgency to provide a permanent solution to the ongoing gas escapes in the area. This work will ensure we can continue to provide residents and businesses with a safe and eﬃcient gas supply.

“By replacing these old metal gas pipes with new plastic pipes, we can avoid future leaks on this section of old gas main.

“Due to the challenging location of the gas pipes in the road, we will be carrying out these works under traﬃc management. We’ve planned these works in phases to minimise disruption and ensure we maintain traﬃc ﬂow around the one-way road network.”