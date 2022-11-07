Officials say that water levels in the River Arun near Billingshurst are still rising and might not fall until tomorrow (Tuesday).

A spokesperson said: “The River Arun is still high and slowly rising, at Newbridge near Billingshurst and Pallingham Lock,” adding: “River levels are now slowly falling between Horsham and Wanford. However, all along the Upper Arun, minor flood impacts affecting fields, gardens, rural roads and approaching riverside and mill properties, will continue.

"Scattered heavy showers are forecast today (Monday), Tuesday and Wednesday, which have the potential to cause another small rise in river levels.

Horsham Police are warning drivers to allow extra space between their vehicle and the one in front because of flooding

"Please keep flood protection products installed in Wanford, if you have them.

"Our automatic sluice at Provender Mill is operating to help reduce the risk of flooding through Horsham.”

The Environment Agency says that the River Adur is also still “very high but is now slowly falling.

"Flooding will continue to affect fields, rural roads, gardens and riverside properties at Mock Bridge near Shermanbury.”

It says that the River Adur water levels are unlikely to return to nearer normal until tomorrow (Tuesday) afternoon.

The spokesperson said: “Some roads, including the A281 at Mock Bridge, may become impassable.

"Please plan to avoid driving through routes vulnerable to flooding.”

Meanwhile, Horsham Police are urging drivers to take extra care and leave more space between their car and the vehicle in front.

