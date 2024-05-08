Watch more of our videos on Shots!

West Sussex County Council has announced proposals to limit traffic to 40mph on a stretch of the A24 for a temporary period while electrical works are carried out.

The speed limit will apply to northtbound vehicles on the A24 at Southwater between the water treatment works southwards for 700 metres.

