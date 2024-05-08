Drivers warned as new speed limit set to come into force on major Horsham road

Drivers are being warned of new speed restrictions set to be introduced on a major Horsham road.
By Sarah Page
Published 8th May 2024, 10:40 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

West Sussex County Council has announced proposals to limit traffic to 40mph on a stretch of the A24 for a temporary period while electrical works are carried out.

The speed limit will apply to northtbound vehicles on the A24 at Southwater between the water treatment works southwards for 700 metres.

The 40mph limit will come into force on May 27 and is expected to last until July 10.

Related topics:DriversA24West Sussex County Council