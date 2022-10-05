Drivers warned of Sussex village road closures

Henfield High Street and a section of the A281 London Road will be closed overnight between October 17 and 21 for resurfacing works.

The High Street and London Road, from Golden Square to Furners Lane, will be closed to through traffic between 8pm and 6am.

Vehicles will be diverted while the resurfacing works – designed to make the roads more resilient to potholes – take place.

The current road surface in Henfield High Street

Advertisement Hide Ad

West Sussex County Council says that access to homes, shops and businesses will be maintained but warns that “delays may occur for operational and/or safety reasons. “Side streets may also be affected.”

Bus companies have been notified but few services operate in the area during the proposed working hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A county council spokesperson said: “These are essential works as the current surface is showing signs of significant weakening.

“There will be short-term disruption, for which we apologise, but the works will lead to long-term benefits: the durability of the road surface will be improved, making it more resilient to potholes, and the new surface will also be smoother, which will lessen road noise.

“We don’t decide to carry out night-time resurfacing lightly. We have considered the wider disruption to communities and road users that would be caused through daytime work on these roads.