Drivers are being warned that a village road near Horsham is set to shut for around five weeks.

Hillhouse Lane between the A281 and Cooks Hill at Rudgwick will be closed to traffic from Monday (August 19).

West Sussex County Council says the closure is necessary to protect public safety while water mains renewal works are carried out.

It says the works are expected to take five weeks and anyone with any queries about the works should contact Network Plus on 0800 0093921.