Drop off your St Michael's Hospice donations in Sedlescombe

They will be setting up in the car park from 10am – 12pm, on the first Thursday of every month to assist you with donating any pre-loved, good-quality items. They will be happy to take any clothing, jewellery, shoes, bric-a-brac and small pieces of furniture.
These items are then distributed across the St Michael’s Hospice high street shops and the Hospice eBay shop. By donating your pre-loved items, you are helping to raise vital funds that helps to support and enable the community of Hastings and Rother to live well with dying, death and loss.
For more information call the Retail team on 01424 728728 or email [email protected]