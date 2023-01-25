Drop off your St Michael's Hospice donations in Sedlescombe

Visiting St Michael’s Hospice’s Donation Centre to drop off your donations isn’t always accessible for everyone, that’s why the St Michael’s Hospice Retail on the Road team is coming to Sedlescombe Village Hall once a month.

They will be setting up in the car park from 10am – 12pm, on the first Thursday of every month to assist you with donating any pre-loved, good-quality items. They will be happy to take any clothing, jewellery, shoes, bric-a-brac and small pieces of furniture.

These items are then distributed across the St Michael’s Hospice high street shops and the Hospice eBay shop. By donating your pre-loved items, you are helping to raise vital funds that helps to support and enable the community of Hastings and Rother to live well with dying, death and loss.

