Drusillas in Alfriston explains why these Halloween animals are more ‘cool’ than ‘ghoul’

The Sussex zoo is trying to dispel negative myths surrounding creatures like snakes, rats and spiders, which they say can leave many facing irrational fears.

Ahead of the Park’s Shriek Week event (October 22-30), zookeeper Helena Farley said she is keen to educate people about these much-maligned animals.

She said: “Drusillas is home to several Halloween-associated animals, many of which have friendly encounters with school children every week as part our education sessions. Around this time of year, these animals get a really bad reputation, so we’ve put together a video for social media busting some of the myths and showing why they aren’t bad at all.”

Honduran Milk Snake at Drusillas

Advertisement Hide Ad

Helena said people assume rats are dirty but they clean themselves all the time.

She said: “People also don’t like their worm-like tails, but they are not slimy or anything, they are amazing animal adaptations used to balance which is they are such great climbers.

“Rats are also portrayed as animals that will bite humans, but they are just as likely to bite as any other creature and will only do so if they feel threatened. They make amazing pets as they are super intelligent and easy to train.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ruth the rat at Drusillas

Drusillas is also home to several species of snakes.

Helena said: “Fear of snakes is a very common one, and I’ll admit that about 20 years ago you wouldn’t have got me in a room with a snake, now I love them. The myths around them of course don’t help, and people think they are mean, slimy and wet. Their skin is actually very dry and smooth, and they have all these incredible muscles they are constantly using to move and climb. They are also victim to the biting myths, but they aren’t interested in ‘hunting’ humans and are far more scared of us than we are of them.”

During October half term, visitors can meet Madagascan hissing cockroaches and giant African millipedes too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Helena said: “Cockroaches are not disgusting and dirty like people believe – they do sometimes live in dirty areas, but that’s because they are extraordinary survival experts and can live anywhere, they could even survive a nuclear explosion.”

Meet the Creepy Crawlies at Drusillas Park