Drusillas Park has named an endangered monkey at the zoo an equally endangered name.

Drusillas Park has named an endangered monkey at the zoo an equally endangered name.

The zoo has given its latest arrival, an endangered monkey, a name which is dying out among humans, Nigel.

Head keeper Gemma Romanis said: "It made me feel a little sad that these names are disappearing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I thought it could be a fun tradition to give our most endangered animals names that no one chooses anymore.

"Cotton-tops are under threat of extinction in the wild due to extensive deforestation and the illegal pet trade......so the healthy arrival of Nigel provides a small but crucial boost for the population.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I love the idea of some of our animals having quite traditional human names like Nigel, Bill, Carol, or Deidre."

Native to Colombia's rainforests, there are thought to be fewer than 6,000 cotton-top tamarins left in the wild.

Advertisement Hide Ad