BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

Drusillas Park pays tribute to 'one of a kind' monkey who died at 27

Drusillas Park has paid tribute to a monkey who passed away following 14 years at the zoo.
By Sam Pole
Published 7th Aug 2023, 12:17 BST
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 12:18 BST

Junior, a Capuchin monkey, passed away at the park in Polegate at the age of 27 following 14 years of staying at the East Sussex zoo.

In a statement, the park said: “We are deeply saddened to announce that we have said our final goodbyes to beautiful, sweet boy, Junior.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Capuchins are a truly remarkable species, and Junior was particularly special - he had such a close bond with the team here who are all heartbroken.

Junior, a Capuchin monkey, passed away at the park in Polegate at the age of 27 following 14 years of staying at the zoo. Picture: Drusillas ParkJunior, a Capuchin monkey, passed away at the park in Polegate at the age of 27 following 14 years of staying at the zoo. Picture: Drusillas Park
Junior, a Capuchin monkey, passed away at the park in Polegate at the age of 27 following 14 years of staying at the zoo. Picture: Drusillas Park

“Junior was a true character, one of a kind, and he loved unconditionally. He always made sure to say hello and chat to his keepers and only ever caused the right kind of cheeky trouble. We'll remember him like he was in this photo - poking his little tongue out.

“His passing leaves a huge hole in our family, but we are so glad to have had the privilege to work with such a wonderful monkey. We know that many of our members and day visitors also loved interacting with Junior, who would raise his little eyebrows to greet you all.

“Junior had been an integral part of the Drusillas family for 14 years and reached the grand old age of 27. Junior was our ray of sunshine, and his passing is deeply saddening, in the end old age caught up with him and it was just his time to go.

Sleep well, Junior, we love you buddy.”

Related topics:PolegateSleep