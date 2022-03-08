Two songs into Dry Cleaning’s performance at Concorde 2 and the band walked off stage due to sound issues. A crackling PA system had dampened the start of this much anticipated gig.

After a 5-minute delay, vocalist Florence Shaw returned to the stage and joked “They’ve taken me off to be recharged and now I’m ready to go”, a statement which gained more hopeful anticipation then laughter from the crowd.

Dry Cleaning’s debut album New Long Leg had featured on many critics’ top ten of the year lists, as they universally praised the post-punk expressionistic rock and dry spoken word-lyrical format.

Sadly though, despite no further technical problems, the South London post-punk outfit’s performance lacked any power throughout the night, as they seemingly limped through their 13-song setlist.

Before the technical issues, the Brighton crowd had been treated to an enthralling techno-pop supporting set from PVA, and there was a feeling of genuine excitement in the air as fans eagerly anticipated one the most talked-about new bands of 2021 taking the stage.

The psychedelic Leafy opened the show but failed to accurately portray the characteristics which have made Dry Cleaning so popular. The more frantic, blaring Unsmart Lady was also performed with a lack of emotion or gusto, as the band failed to get the audience on side.

The band were not afraid to dive into their back catalogue during the set, with Traditional Fish and Magic of Meghan being performed from the 2019 EP Sweet Princess.

After the sound issues were fixed, guitarist Tom Dowse tried to pull the lacklustre crowd on side, crunching and churning out an array of melodic rifts on Strong Feelings and Her Hippo.

Singer Shaw’s lack of communication with the audience created an eerie, awkward silence between songs which didn’t help the atmosphere inside the venue. Following Sit Down Meal and Viking Hair from the 2019 EP Boundary Road Snacks and Drinks, this lack of showmanship generated a sense of boredom within the crowd.

On record, the genius of Shaw’s avant-garde, quirky lyrics really shine through on songs like More Big Birds and New Long Leg. And it was clear on stage she had a unique presence and character she was attempting to portray, but on this night it failed to make an impact.

The later of the two proved to be the high point of the night, as Dowse's rapid, staccato rift acted like a defibrillator to the dying crowd.

The latest single Tony Speaks came and went without much fanfare, before the popular Scratchcard Lanyard provided the biggest disappointment of the set. Bassist Lewis Manyward seemed desperate to finish the track as quickly as possible and sign off on the night entirely. However, he still had to trudge through an encore of Conversation before he and the band could return to their tour bus for good.

It is clear from listening to Dry Cleaning over the last twelve months that this is a band that has a special something. Their records, lyrics and sounds are captivating and unusual – something which has appeased fans and critics alike.

Based on their Concorde 2 performance, the band still has a long way to go before their live shows are as revered as their studio work.

There could have been numerous reasons for why it did not work, but on the night this show lacked any heart, feeling or care.