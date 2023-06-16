Duchess of Richmond and Gordon: Heartfelt tributes paid to an exceptional woman

Tributes have been paid to the Duchess of Richmond of Gordon who sadly died this week.

Her Grace, Susan, Duchess of Richmond and Gordon, died peacefully at her home in Goodwood on Tuesday (June 13), aged 90.

She was surrounded by her family.

A funeral is set to take place at Chichester Cathedral on Thursday, June 29 at 2pm. All are welcome, the family has said.

Her Grace, the Duchess of Richmond and Gordon

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Goodwood Estate described her immense contribution to British dressage, organic farming, and her devotion to her family.

A statement read: “Susan, Duchess of Richmond and Gordon, died peacefully at home on Tuesday, June 13 at the marvellous age of 90.

"She led an exceptional life, entirely committed to enhancing the quality of both human and animal lives. She contributed so much to Goodwood, and was responsible for putting the estate back on its feet when she and her husband, Charles, took it on in 1969.

“She will be remembered by all who met her as the kindest and most loving person.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Born in July 1932 to Colonel Cecil Edward Montague Grenville-Grey and Louise Monica Morrison-Bell, Susan lived as a small child with her grandparents, the Morrison-Bells at the Close in Tetbury.

Her father was fighting in the North African Campaign, and he and her mother lived in Egypt. This separation from her parents had a formative effect on her unusual devotion and dedication as a mother.

She married Charles Henry Gordon Lennox, Earl of March and Kinrara, in 1951 at Holy Trinity Brompton Road. The couple welcomed their first child together, Ellinor, a year later.

In 1955 she gave birth to Charles Henry, the current Duke of Richmond.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 1960 The couple decided to adopt the first of two half-African children. Maria was fostered from the Church of England Children’s Society aged 6 months. This caused a massive furore, with Susan being chased down the street by the press and both sets of their parents deeply disapproving of the decision.

This attitude didn’t last, but she struggled to forgive them for their unkindness. Maria was very unwell and experienced an extremely traumatic first 6 months of her life. Susan remarked on how shocked she was on her first visit, seeing all the children lined up with seemingly so little hope. They both felt that this was something they could help with and take a public stand on, which they courageously did. She believed that love would triumph over everything. Maria’s health rapidly improved and she was soon a quickly accepted member of the family and sister to Ellinor and Charles.

Naomi arrived in 1962 a smiley, happy baby who brought something very special to the family.

The Duke and Duchess took on Goodwood House and Estate in 1968 and began the process of renovating and restoring it all so the family could live there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since the War, the House had only been opened up once or twice a year for the horseracing in July and motor racing at Easter. The 9th Duke and Duchess never really lived at Goodwood following World War II, the House having been a hospital during that time.

The budget was £100,000 to spend on the House, and having been unable to persuade the National Trust to take it on, they decided to give themselves a couple of years to see if they could make a go of it, so they moved in with their five children in 1969. They made a huge success of it, bringing the place back to life and making it relevant to a modern world. They were a uniquely modern couple embracing a post-War modernist Britain.

Passionate about horses since a child, Susan had started to ride again when the family had moved to Goodwood. She soon developed a particular love of dressage, a little-known sport in the UK at the time, and, because of this enthusiasm, she started holding her own dressage competitions at Goodwood.