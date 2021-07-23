Duck found with neck injury dies in ‘horrific’ Hellingly Country Park incident

The injured duck

Rescuers from the East Sussex Wildlife Rescue & Ambulance Service (WRAS) attended the park at around 3pm after receiving reports of an injured goose.

On arrival, they discovered a severely injured mallard duck struggling to breath.

Rescuers witnessed several young lads with the duck, who fled the scene as rescuers approached, a spokesman said.

The mallard duck was unconscious, unresponsive and passed away at the scene.

The duck was found to have an injury to its neck, multiple fractures to one wing, and possible crush injuries, according to the spokesman.

Rescuers dialled 999 and Sussex Police attended on site and are now investigating the incident.

East Sussex WRAS are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact Sussex Police via e-mail at [email protected]

Trevor Weeks MBE founder and Operations Director from East Sussex WRAS, said: “Despite being involved in wildlife rescue for 35 years now, I felt physically sick after dealing with this duck.

“The suffering which this poor creature must have gone through is horrific.

“I don’t understand why anyone would do such a thing.