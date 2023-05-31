Frustrated Worthing residents have come up with a novel way to highlight a water leak – floating rubber ducks in the ‘pond’ it has created.

The leak, in Offington Avenue, was first reported to water company Southern Water more than a week ago.

But despite coming out to try to fix the problem at the time, the leak remains. And so, the rubber ducks have become a fun fixture in the huge puddle.

One local resident, who asked not to be named, said: "An engineer came for a look about a week ago.

"They struggled with it and haven't been back.

"The ducks are a bit of a laugh for the kids but it is very frustrating."

A spokesperson for Southern Water said: “We’re sorry this leak in Broadwater area of Worthing has not been repaired yet.

“The reason this has taken longer than expected is we have encountered difficulties isolating the section of the water main that is leaking.

“We need to isolate the water so that the repair can be completed in a safe and controlled way to protect our workers carrying out this task.

“We’re hoping to complete a repair over the next two days.”

Southern Water has been at the centre of much controversy over the past couple of years, with repeated sewage releases into the sea and rivers.

Have you read? Southern Water explains 250 hour sewage release in Felpham

1 . Ducks swim in water leak 'pond' A Worthing resident put rubber ducks into a pond created by a water leak in Worthing Photo: Eddie Mitchell

2 . Ducks swim in water leak 'pond' A Worthing resident put rubber ducks into a pond created by a water leak in Worthing Photo: Eddie Mitchell

3 . Ducks swim in water leak 'pond' A Worthing resident put rubber ducks into a pond created by a water leak in Worthing Photo: Eddie Mitchell

4 . Ducks swim in water leak 'pond' A Worthing resident put rubber ducks into a pond created by a water leak in Worthing Photo: Eddie Mitchell