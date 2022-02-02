Dymock Farm Shop in Seaford closes after 40 years of business

A farm shop in Seaford closed earlier this week after trading in the area for nearly 40 years.

By Frankie Elliott
Wednesday, 2nd February 2022, 5:40 pm

Dymock Farm Shop served a variety of fresh fruit and veg but closed its doors for the final time on Monday (January 31).

Jonathan and Pat Franklin, owners of the farm shop, left a notice outside the store to say they were retiring and thanked all their customers and staff for their support over the years.

The business also sold meat from Eastbourne-based JCS Meats.

Jonathan and Pat Franklin, owners of the farm shop, left a notice outside the store to say they were retiring and thanked all their customers and staff for their support over the years.

JCS Meats and Provisions said in a Facebook post they would continue to offer customers a delivery service, increasing their range to include fresh fruit, veg and eggs.

READ MORE:

Triumphs of Queen’s ‘happy and glorious’ record-breaking reign

Mayfield artist Agnes Treherne exhibits in Chichester

SeafordEastbourneQueen