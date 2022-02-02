Dymock Farm Shop in Seaford closes after 40 years of business

Dymock Farm Shop served a variety of fresh fruit and veg but closed its doors for the final time on Monday (January 31).

Jonathan and Pat Franklin, owners of the farm shop, left a notice outside the store to say they were retiring and thanked all their customers and staff for their support over the years.

The business also sold meat from Eastbourne-based JCS Meats.

JCS Meats and Provisions said in a Facebook post they would continue to offer customers a delivery service, increasing their range to include fresh fruit, veg and eggs.