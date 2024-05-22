Dynamic duo complete their abseil challenge for Raystede in superhero style

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On Monday 20 May, Chief Executive of Raystede Centre for Animal Welfare, Stephanie Smith together with one of the charity’s Honorary Ambassadors, Jason Burrill successfully completed their daring abseil challenge dropping 450ft from Brighton’s i360 all to raise much needed funds to support animal welfare.

Having made the descent while dressed as Batman and Robin, the caped crusaders have so far raised an amazing £6,275, all of which will go towards helping the animals in Raystede’s care.

Commenting on the challenge, Stephanie said: “I’m delighted to have completed the challenge, I found it very difficult and frankly quite terrifying! I definitely had to step well outside of my comfort zone!

"I’d especially like to thank Jason Burrill our Honorary Ambassador for supporting me as well as making the leap himself and together we have raised a fantastic sum of money.

Batman & Robin complete the abseil

"Thank you to all the generous sponsors and supporters, the sum raised so far will go a long way at Raystede.”

The duo’s fundraising target is currently set at £6,500 which is the equivalent of paying the cost to run Raystede for an entire day and their JustGiving page is still open should anyone wish to donate, they can visit https://www.justgiving.com/page/jason-burrill-and-stephanie-smith-i360

As well as Batman and Robin, four other animal heroes took up the challenge and bravely descended on the night too with their sponsorship also donated to Raystede.

A big well done to Natasha, Nadege, Sonja and David.

Batman descends