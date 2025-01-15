Early hours call for RNLI as two people saved from the water near Bognor Regis
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The callout came when the Coastguard received a report that two people were in the water close to the pier and request the launch of the RNLI’s in-shore lifeboard (ILB).
The ILB launched at 3.13am and made best speed to the area but, whilst on route, the coastguard made contact with the volunteers to report that, according to Sussex Police, both persons were clear of the water and being held in police custody.
The ILB was stood down and returned to the station shortly afterwards, where it was washed down, refuelled and made ready for service.
Sussex Police have been contacted for comment.