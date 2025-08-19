Easebourne marks eighty years since Victory in Japan with moving ceremony

Organised by the Midhurst and Easebourne Royal British Legion, the ceremony took place at Easebourne War Memorial at 10.45am.

Wreaths were laid by Easebourne Parish Council, Midhurst Town Council and the district Royal British Legion, with members of the public in attendance. It’s another in a year of important ceremonies for the council, arriving not long after VE Day celebrations in the spring and just weeks after a special Commonwealth War Graves Tour at St Mary’s Churchyard in Easebourne, which gave residents and visitors a chance to learn more about the 1.7 million people commemorated by the Commonwealth War Graves Commission.

Eighty years on, the war in Japan remains one of the most devastating conflicts in human history. It claimed 90,000 British casualties, according to the Royal British Legion, and thousands of prisoners of war were held for months under brutal conditions.

The Far East also saw the sacrifice of thousands of Commonwealth troops. One of the largest fighting forces in the conflict – The 14th Army – was comprised primarily of South Asian, African, British, Burmese and Gurkha units, and ANZAC troops saw heavy fighting in Borneo. According to CWGC, over 45,000 commonwealth troops died in the Pacific Theatre.

The war raged for months, ending only after nuclear bombs were dropped on Nagasaki and Hiroshima, killing more than 200,000 people. Peace terms were finally agreed on August 15 1945.

1 . Easebourne marks 80 years since VJ Day with moving ceremony Running the service at Easebourne War Memorial Photo: Alwyn Stocks