BREAKING
Ex-Barclays boss fined £1.8m by FCA over misleading links to Epstein
Teacher killed and two others injured in French high school stabbing
Israel orders evacuation of 1.1m people from northern Gaza
Teacher gets lifetime ban after sending topless photos to student
SNP MP defects to Tories after claiming 'toxic and bully treatment'
Bernie Ecclestone spared jail time after guilty fraud plea

Easebourne Park toilet could stay open all year round, parish council says

One of the two Easebourne Park toilets could stay open all year round, the parish council has announced.
By Connor Gormley
Published 13th Oct 2023, 10:40 BST
Updated 13th Oct 2023, 10:41 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Following last week’s announcement, Easebourne Parish Council has reviewed the budget required to keep one of the two ‘eco loos’ in Easebourne Park open all through the year.

A spokesperson said the council will trial keeping one of the loos open seven days a week, during daylight hours, until the end of the year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There’s a possibility that this loo will stay open 365 days a year but, in order to do so, the council will need to find £2,000 over and above its initial budget.

Most Popular
Easebourne Park Loos, one of which could stay open all year round if plans go ahead.Easebourne Park Loos, one of which could stay open all year round if plans go ahead.
Easebourne Park Loos, one of which could stay open all year round if plans go ahead.

This could mean that, as the council reviews its tax precepts requirements for next year, it might have to increase the overall contribution required from future council tax revenue if the plans go ahead.

The news comes after the ‘eco loos’ were damaged this summer in a spate of youth vandalism, all of which was captured on CCTV.

Related topics:CCTV