Easebourne Park toilet could stay open all year round, parish council says
Following last week’s announcement, Easebourne Parish Council has reviewed the budget required to keep one of the two ‘eco loos’ in Easebourne Park open all through the year.
A spokesperson said the council will trial keeping one of the loos open seven days a week, during daylight hours, until the end of the year.
There’s a possibility that this loo will stay open 365 days a year but, in order to do so, the council will need to find £2,000 over and above its initial budget.
This could mean that, as the council reviews its tax precepts requirements for next year, it might have to increase the overall contribution required from future council tax revenue if the plans go ahead.
The news comes after the ‘eco loos’ were damaged this summer in a spate of youth vandalism, all of which was captured on CCTV.