Easebourne Park toilet could stay open all year round, parish council says

One of the two Easebourne Park toilets could stay open all year round, the parish council has announced.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Following last week’s announcement, Easebourne Parish Council has reviewed the budget required to keep one of the two ‘eco loos’ in Easebourne Park open all through the year.

A spokesperson said the council will trial keeping one of the loos open seven days a week, during daylight hours, until the end of the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There’s a possibility that this loo will stay open 365 days a year but, in order to do so, the council will need to find £2,000 over and above its initial budget.

Easebourne Park Loos, one of which could stay open all year round if plans go ahead.

This could mean that, as the council reviews its tax precepts requirements for next year, it might have to increase the overall contribution required from future council tax revenue if the plans go ahead.