Easebourne to mark 80 years since Victory in Japan with touching ceremony

Easebourne is set to mark 80 years since the allied victory in Japan with a special ceremony, Sussex World can report.

Organised by the Midhurst and Easebourne Royal British Legion, the ceremony will take place at Easebourne War Memorial at 10.45am on Friday, August 15.

Wreaths will be laid by Easebourne Parish Council, Midhurst Town Council and the district Royal British Legion, and all members of the public are free to attend. It’s another in a year of important ceremonies for the Council, coming hot on the heels of the VE Day celebrations in Spring, and just weeks after a special Commonwealth War Graves Tour at St Mary’s Churchyard in Easebourne, which gave residents and visitors a chance to learn more about the 1.7 million people commemorated by the Commonwealth War Graves Commission.

80 years on, the war in Japan remains one of the most devastating conflicts in human history. It claimed 90,000 British casualties, according to the Royal British Legion, and thousands of prisoners of war were held for months under brutal conditions.

The Far East also saw the sacrifice of thousands of Commonwealth troops. One of the largest fighting forces in the conflict – The 14th Army – was comprised primarily of South Asian, African, British, Burmese and Gurkha units, and ANZAC troops saw heavy fighting in Borneo. According to CWGC, over 45,000 commonwealth troops died in the Pacific Theatre.

The war raged for months, ending only after nuclear bombs were dropped on Nagasaki and Hiroshima, killing more than 200,000 people. Peace terms were finally agreed on August 15 1945.