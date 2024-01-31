East Grinstead care home resident receives medals for intelligence work during World War 2

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mary Watkins who is a resident at Brendoncare Stildon in Dorset Avenue, East Grinstead, only received a lapel badge in recognition for her intelligence work at Bletchley Park during the war.

However, her daughter Bobby Cadwallader discovered about six months ago that she could apply to the Ministry of Defence to finally receive the medals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Initially, Mary received a veterans’ pin badge similar to the lapel badge she had already been given for her services. Then Bobby had a call to say she was entitled to the medals, one inscribed as a defence medal, the other a war medal that includes the dates of World War 2.

Mary Watkins, who is 103 and a resident at Brendoncare Stildon care home in East Grinstead

Mary, who was born in 1920, got a job as a bookkeeper when she left school, but her life changed when, with the outbreak of war, she volunteered for the Auxiliary Territorial Service (ATS), the women’s branch of the Army.

Because of her love of solving puzzles and crosswords, Mary was selected for special duties with MI8, the Military Intelligence, at Scotland Yard in London.

She was told her work would be top secret and she would never be able to talk about it, nor would there be any formal recognition for what she did.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a result, as a member of the ATS, she started work on a punch card system of coded letters and numbers, which came from the German code device, the Enigma Machine. After being promoted to sergeant, she then went on to work at Bletchley Park, supporting the team that finally cracked the Enigma Code.

Mary Watkins in her ATS uniform.

Bobby said: “We were thrilled when we got the call to say she was entitled to these medals.

“She is delighted with these medals now, especially she was told when she was 19 and about to sign the Official Secrets Act, that she would never get any recognition, receive any thanks or be able to tell anyone what she did. She is still very reluctant to talk about her work. We are all so proud of her.”

The Brendoncare Foundation, a charitable organisation that provides care homes and community services for older people across the south of England, owns and operates Brendoncare Stildon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 14th February 2024, Brendoncare is celebrating the 40th anniversary of its establishment as a charitable organisation.