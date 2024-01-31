East Grinstead care home resident receives medals for intelligence work during World War 2
Mary Watkins who is a resident at Brendoncare Stildon in Dorset Avenue, East Grinstead, only received a lapel badge in recognition for her intelligence work at Bletchley Park during the war.
However, her daughter Bobby Cadwallader discovered about six months ago that she could apply to the Ministry of Defence to finally receive the medals.
Initially, Mary received a veterans’ pin badge similar to the lapel badge she had already been given for her services. Then Bobby had a call to say she was entitled to the medals, one inscribed as a defence medal, the other a war medal that includes the dates of World War 2.
Mary, who was born in 1920, got a job as a bookkeeper when she left school, but her life changed when, with the outbreak of war, she volunteered for the Auxiliary Territorial Service (ATS), the women’s branch of the Army.
Because of her love of solving puzzles and crosswords, Mary was selected for special duties with MI8, the Military Intelligence, at Scotland Yard in London.
She was told her work would be top secret and she would never be able to talk about it, nor would there be any formal recognition for what she did.
As a result, as a member of the ATS, she started work on a punch card system of coded letters and numbers, which came from the German code device, the Enigma Machine. After being promoted to sergeant, she then went on to work at Bletchley Park, supporting the team that finally cracked the Enigma Code.
Bobby said: “We were thrilled when we got the call to say she was entitled to these medals.
“She is delighted with these medals now, especially she was told when she was 19 and about to sign the Official Secrets Act, that she would never get any recognition, receive any thanks or be able to tell anyone what she did. She is still very reluctant to talk about her work. We are all so proud of her.”
The Brendoncare Foundation, a charitable organisation that provides care homes and community services for older people across the south of England, owns and operates Brendoncare Stildon.
On 14th February 2024, Brendoncare is celebrating the 40th anniversary of its establishment as a charitable organisation.
Brendoncare’s Care for Life promise ensures that when a permanent resident is welcomed into one of its care homes, they will never be asked to leave due to lack of funds.