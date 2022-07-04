East Grinstead hair stylist wins second beauty award

Kerry Buckell

The London Hair and Beauty Awards 2022 are dedicated to those who work hard in the industry.

Kerry Buckell from KB Hair Extensions came first in the Hair Extensions Specialist of the Year category.

Kerry said: “Top professionals gathered for a glamorous night, put on to acknowledge the best hair and beauty specialists that London has to offer. The Awards showcased those who promote excellence, set the trends and take care of our hair, nails, lashes and make-up needs in the best possible way.

"These awards are extremely prestigious and to win the same award twice within four years is a real achievement.”