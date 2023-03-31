East Grinstead performing arts students take over West End stage in spring showcase spectacular

Gifted students from the local StagecoachPerforming Arts East Grinstead graced the iconic West End Shaftesbury Theatre on March 26.

Stagecoach East Grinstead students at the Shaftesbury Theatre

The school travelled many miles to London to perform over the weekend and worked tremendously hard during rehearsals in what made for a spectacular event. As part of the show, the students performed a variety of renditions of world-famous songs and film.

On the night, guests of families and friends alike were able to enjoy a plethora of performances by students from all over the country, including Chigwell, Chiswick, Acton & Ealing Broadway, Kensington, Potters Bar, Totton, Wokingham, Ashford, Norwich, Reading Caversham, Oldham, Burton & Ashby, Plymouth, Redditch, Staines and Weymouth, Wareham & Dorchester.

Stagecoach’s students have been able to grace the iconic venue with a multitude of amazing performances over the years, and this is another enormous milestone for Stagecoach’s spring term. These showcases build on the students’ creativity, courage and skills that will stay with them for the rest of their lives.

Stagecoach East Grinstead Principal Simon Spalding said: “A wonderful day was had by the troupe from Stagecoach East Grinstead last night as they performed their piece Twisted Alice at London’s Shaftesbury Theatre. They absolutely smashed it and we are all super proud of them.”

In the nearly 35 years since launching, Stagecoach Performing Arts has seen more than one million students unlock their creative potential, which they will value for their whole lives. Provided with the support and dedication of such an outstanding Principal network, the students learn so much more than how to sing, dance and act. Stagecoach helps them blossom into well-rounded individuals, ready to embrace life and all of its exciting opportunities. Stagecoach Performing Arts is also thrilled to be celebrating its 35-year anniversary next month.

The value of performing arts training extends far beyond the opportunities for professional performance features. Recent Stagecoach survey research highlighted the incredible positive impacts the arts have on children’s happiness and creativity, with 85% of children citing singing and dancing with their peers as a major contributing factor to their happiness. Almost half (41%) of the nation’s parents are concerned that their children are less happy growing up than their generation had been. Encouraging participation in the arts will have undeniable benefits for the wellbeing of both children and parents.

With a network of over 55,000 students and more than 3000 extra-curricular Performing Arts Schools worldwide, Stagecoach aims to make a difference in its students’ lives by teaching Creative Courage for Life and many children have gone on to study and work in Performing Arts from blockbuster films to countless roles in local theatre productions. Early Stages classes are available for children aged four to six and Main Stages classes take place for six to 18-year-olds every weekend during term time.

