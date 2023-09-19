East Grinstead woman’s online auction for charity close to her heart

An East Grinstead woman is running an online fundraiser in aid of the hospice where she is currently receiving palliative care.

Sarah Webster, 45, has Chronic Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis, a rare form of lung disease and is being supported by St Catherine’s Hospice, which provides palliative and end of life care to terminally ill people and their families across West Sussex and East Surrey.

Sarah has been so impressed by the support she has received from the hospice that she has organised an online auction of incredible prizes to raise funds for the charity.

Sarah explains: “It was only in 2017 that I was diagnosed with Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis—a rare lung condition caused by minor dampness in my bedroom. This has resulted in a staggering 60% damage to my lungs. Subsequently, I was referred to St Catherine's Hospice in Crawley for palliative care and support.

“Since this referral, I've been fortunate. My condition has stabilised, thanks to the unwavering support from the hospice, where I attend bi-monthly appointments and receive telephone counselling as needed.

“This November, the hospice is relocating to a purpose-built facility in Pease Pottage, a significant upgrade enabled by years of fundraising. This move will facilitate enhanced care for patients and families throughout West Sussex and East Surrey.

“To contribute towards this monumental change, I have organised an online auction with some incredible prizes including: tickets to see Mama Mia the Party, family days out, dinner for two, a round of golf and even a Lego Ferrari set worth £170!”

Sarah hopes her auction, called ‘Grab a bargain for St Catherine’s’ will encourage the local community to give generously to help her hit her fundraising target of £1,000. The auction, with 11 different lots is live and will close on Sunday 1 October at 5pm.

Sarah added: “I’m calling on everyone to lend their support to an endeavour close to my heart. St Catherine’s have been amazing for helping me with my illness and I want to give something back. It would be wonderful to see this auction raise a significant amount for such an important charity that helps local people, like me, requiring palliative care to live the very best life they can.”

To bid on Sarah’s auction and support St Catherine’s Hospice visit https://www.jumblebee.co.uk/grababargainforstcatherineshospice#none