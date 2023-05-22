Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Popular EastEnders character to return 25 years after death
Niall Horan announced new tour - how to get tickets and dates
Major Madeleine McCann update: police gather at remote reservoir
Supermarket recalls popular snack as it could contain deadly pesticide
Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby replaced on This Morning
UK temperatures set to spike this week - Met Office

East Preston couple mark 65 YEARS of marriage with romantic lunch

​​A care home in East Preston organised a special day for one of their residents and his wife who celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary.

Katherine Hollisey-McLean
By Katherine Hollisey-McLean
Published 22nd May 2023, 15:06 BST

Sandy Croll, a resident at The Martlets, in Fairlands, and his wife Jean were delighted to find staff at the home had organised a romantic lunch for their sapphire anniversary.

The couple met in 1954 and got married in Broadwater Church, near Worthing, four years later.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Jean still recalls her pearl dress and carrying a long bouquet of flowers.

Most Popular
Sandy and Jean Croll celebrating their 65th wedding anniversarySandy and Jean Croll celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary
Sandy and Jean Croll celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary

Following two years of national service, Sandy re-joined his wife and set up home in Worthing, having two sons and a daughter. Sandy worked for British Rail and Jean worked in accounting.

Read More
Littlehampton Town at Wembley: One year since thousands of fans arrived to watch...

Service manager Jess Geall said: “It has been an absolute pleasure to help Sandy and Jean mark this wonderful occasion, they are a wonderful couple and it was lovely to be a part of it.”

Related topics:East Preston