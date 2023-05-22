​​A care home in East Preston organised a special day for one of their residents and his wife who celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary.

Sandy Croll, a resident at The Martlets, in Fairlands, and his wife Jean were delighted to find staff at the home had organised a romantic lunch for their sapphire anniversary.

The couple met in 1954 and got married in Broadwater Church, near Worthing, four years later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jean still recalls her pearl dress and carrying a long bouquet of flowers.

Sandy and Jean Croll celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary

Following two years of national service, Sandy re-joined his wife and set up home in Worthing, having two sons and a daughter. Sandy worked for British Rail and Jean worked in accounting.