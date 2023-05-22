Sandy Croll, a resident at The Martlets, in Fairlands, and his wife Jean were delighted to find staff at the home had organised a romantic lunch for their sapphire anniversary.
The couple met in 1954 and got married in Broadwater Church, near Worthing, four years later.
Jean still recalls her pearl dress and carrying a long bouquet of flowers.
Following two years of national service, Sandy re-joined his wife and set up home in Worthing, having two sons and a daughter. Sandy worked for British Rail and Jean worked in accounting.
Service manager Jess Geall said: “It has been an absolute pleasure to help Sandy and Jean mark this wonderful occasion, they are a wonderful couple and it was lovely to be a part of it.”