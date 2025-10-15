East Preston family witnesses 'miraculous transformation' thanks to nine-year-old's riding therapy

A charity riding programme has changed the life of a nine-year-old East Preston girl – and now the family is looking for help to fund more of this 'miraculous’ therapy for her.

Patience Smith was able to take part in the Changing Lives Through Horses programme at The Stables at Cissbury in Nepcote thanks to funding from the British Horse Society.

She has autism and sensory processing disorder, so her daily existence is an uphill battle against invisible, overwhelming forces. For her, the world is often a constant assault on her senses and a bewildering landscape of unspoken rules.

Mum Cindy, 51, said: "Patience has just completed her first term with Changing Lives Through Horses, and the transformation is nothing short of miraculous.

"We've witnessed a child who was often withdrawn and overwhelmed begin to engage with confidence and joy. Her capacity for emotional regulation has visibly improved – where once small triggers led to intense distress, she now shows increasing resilience and self-calming strategies.

"Her ability to focus during her home education has measurably improved, a direct result of the inner calm and boosted confidence she builds at the stables."

The family is being supported by children’s charity Tree of Hope, which helps raise money for medical treatments and healthcare services not freely available through the NHS and social care.

Cindy said: "This isn't just about learning to ride, it's about developing foundational life skills – clearer communication, robust emotional control, heightened self-awareness, personal responsibility, and an undeniable surge in self-esteem that empowers her in ways no other intervention has."

Patience has a bright spirit but even the simplest moments can trigger profound distress. Minor irritations that most people can ignore escalate into overwhelming sensory overloads for Patience, leaving her exhausted, disoriented and prone to meltdowns.

The horse therapy has been 'an undeniable beacon of hope'. Patience has found a sanctuary unlike any other, thanks to the calm presence of the animals, the rhythmic motion of riding and the hands-on tasks like grooming.

The family hopes to raise £4,000 to allow Patience to complete a full year of the programme. Tree of Hope explained that Cindy was unable to work due to osteoarthritis and her husband Kevin, 41, was her carer.

Cindy said: "Your generous contribution will directly allow Patience to continue her transformative path of growth and resilience, providing her with the consistent support she so desperately needs to navigate her world, build meaningful connections, and ultimately, flourish."

Visit www.treeofhope.org.uk/get-involved/childrens-campaigns/patiences-path-to-progress-a-lifeline-through-horses to make a donation.

Tree of Hope provides fundraising guidance, campaign development, financial management, charity registration and emotional support. Families benefit from having the support, tools and resources to fundraise effectively.

Becky Andrew, Tree of Hope chief executive, said: "We wish Patience and her family all the best with their fundraising. We are pleased to give them support in reaching their fundraising goals."