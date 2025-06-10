East Preston Festival launch is a hit despite bad weather

In the evening, the village turned out in force for a sell-out Neil Diamond Tribute by National Tribute Award winner Paul Reason and on Sunday fine weather returned for the Classic Car Show on the green and an artisan market in the village hall.

On Monday two festival favourites, an antiques valuation morning and the Open Gardens and Art Trail, were well patronised, as was Festival Quiz Night in the evening. A bingo and cream tea was held on Tuesday, with all proceeds going to the NSPCC and there was a presentation and talk on the history of East Preston by East Preston and Kingston Preservation Society.

The theme of this year’s annual Scarecrow Competition was ‘Games & Pastimes – Past and Present’ and was won by White Lodge Residential Care Home depicting ‘Past time games’, including a Maypole dance. Ristorante al Mare came second with their ‘Super Mario’ scarecrows.

Festival Chair Janine Nicholson said: “There is still lots more to come as the festival moves into its second half, including an art exhibition, two flower shows, and a Beatles tribute Night.

“At the weekend will be the Festival Parade through the village, a Dog Show and the popular Party on the Green. The committee are keeping everything crossed that the weather will be kind to us.”

Full details of all Festival events and activities are in the programme, see it online at www.eastprestonfestival.co.uk

You can also keep up-to-date with all the latest news by following the Festival on Facebook.

1 . East Preston Festival Shuffleboard evening Photo: Steve Goodger

2 . East Preston Festival Classic Car Show Photo: Steve Goodger

3 . East Preston Festival Jonathan Cann children's entertainer Photo: Steve Goodger