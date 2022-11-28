East Preston Floral Club celebrates emerald anniversary

East Preston Floral Club has celebrated its emerald anniversary with a special event at Ham Manor Golf Club.

Nearly 50 members of the popular club met up on Wednesday, November 16, to enjoy an anniversary lunch to celebrate the wonderful milestone of 55 years.

The restaurant tables were beautifully dressed in green and white, with lime green amaryllis and orchid table decorations and a matching orchid corsage for everyone to wear.

After a delicious lunch served by attentive staff, chairman June Savory made a short speech and proudly cut the emerald anniversary cake, accompanied by Sue Seath, president of Sussex Area of NAFAS, and two special guests from Sussex Area, the outgoing chairman, Jilly Griffin, and the incoming chairman, Gaenor Circus.

Celebrating the emerald anniversary, from left, club committee member Val Adams, Sue Seath, president of Sussex Area of NAFAS, and club treasurer Sheila Cheal

