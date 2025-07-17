East Sussex area ranked second most dog-friendly for workers in the UK

An area in East Sussex has been named among the most dog-friendly places in the UK for workers, according to a new report by TrustedHousesitters.

The study analysed job listings in major cities across the country to determine how many roles advertised dog-friendly workplace policies. Cardiff came first, with nine dog-friendly jobs per 1,000 listings. Brighton ranked second, with seven per 1,000.

The research also included search data from Google Trends, which showed a 70% increase in searches for “dog friendly office” and a 50% rise in “pawternity leave UK” over the last five years.

Megan Mooney, Managing Partner at recruitment agency Vetted, said: “Pet-related benefits are now mentioned in about 70% of our initial candidate interviews. During COVID-19 this shift really ramped up. If the perk wasn’t available, many candidates backed out of offers entirely.”

Brighton ranked second most dog-friendly city for workers in the UK

Other cities in the top five included London, Bristol and Leeds. Leeds recorded 3.33 dog-friendly roles per 1,000, ahead of Manchester and Sheffield.

Angela Laws, Head of Community at TrustedHousesitters, said: “More people consider pets part of the family, and they expect their workplaces to reflect that. From pet-friendly offices to flexible schedules for pet care, companies that embrace pet-positive policies are setting themselves apart.”

TrustedHousesitters compiled the rankings using job listing data, search trends and workplace policy analysis. Brighton’s position in second place reflects a higher concentration of roles that allow or support dogs in the workplace.

