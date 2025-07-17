East Sussex area ranked second most dog-friendly for workers in the UK
The study analysed job listings in major cities across the country to determine how many roles advertised dog-friendly workplace policies. Cardiff came first, with nine dog-friendly jobs per 1,000 listings. Brighton ranked second, with seven per 1,000.
The research also included search data from Google Trends, which showed a 70% increase in searches for “dog friendly office” and a 50% rise in “pawternity leave UK” over the last five years.
Megan Mooney, Managing Partner at recruitment agency Vetted, said: “Pet-related benefits are now mentioned in about 70% of our initial candidate interviews. During COVID-19 this shift really ramped up. If the perk wasn’t available, many candidates backed out of offers entirely.”
Other cities in the top five included London, Bristol and Leeds. Leeds recorded 3.33 dog-friendly roles per 1,000, ahead of Manchester and Sheffield.
Angela Laws, Head of Community at TrustedHousesitters, said: “More people consider pets part of the family, and they expect their workplaces to reflect that. From pet-friendly offices to flexible schedules for pet care, companies that embrace pet-positive policies are setting themselves apart.”
TrustedHousesitters compiled the rankings using job listing data, search trends and workplace policy analysis. Brighton’s position in second place reflects a higher concentration of roles that allow or support dogs in the workplace.
