A petition has been signed by more than 2,000 people opposing Government plans to turn a former prison and training centre in East Sussex into a centre for asylum seekers.

The document, organised by the No to Northeye group, was handed to Rother District Council (RDC) on Monday (September 4).

It calls on the authority to oppose the plans by the Home Office.

In March this year, the Home Office revealed its proposals to turn Northeye, a disused prison and training centre in Bexhill, into a centre for asylum seekers, the site being one of several in the UK to be chosen.

Last Thursday (August 31), Bexhill MP Huw Merriman said that the Home Office is now planning to use Northeye as a centre ‘for those who have arrived in the UK illegally’ and are awaiting deportation.

The No to Northeye group’s petition will be discussed by Rother councillors at their full council meeting on Monday, September 18 where Nigel Jacklin, the campaign group’s leader, will address the committee.

He said: “It’s great that residents’ voices will finally be heard. The people of Bexhill were keen to sign the petition and share their concerns which should be obvious to anyone involved at RDC.”

Since the plans for Northeye were first unveiled earlier this year, several protests have been held in Bexhill, organised by the No to Northeye group.

Bexhill Town Council discussed Northeye at its meeting on Wednesday (September 6).

A statement from the council said: “The town council discussed how an update from Huw Merriman MP had been posted online saying that, if the Northeye site were to be used, it would be as secure accommodation.

“As of Monday morning, as far as we are aware Rother District Council had not received any further information from the Home Office. While the Home Office fact sheet was updated on Monday it still stated that: “If a decision is made to use the site for non-detained asylum accommodation, those living at the site would be free to come and go but would be expected to be on site overnight.”

“The MP’s message states that he will convene a public meeting. The town council decided that we would wait to hear full details and whether this meeting goes ahead before deciding to call our own meeting. A decision to use the site has not yet been taken. We think that the site remains in the ownership of the private investors who bought it last August.

“The town council has twice requested a seat around the table at the Statutory Body meeting hosted by the Home Office, however we have been declined as we are not responsible for statutory services in the town. We still believe that we should be involved as we are the representatives of Bexhill. The next town council meeting is October 4 and all are welcome to come along.”

The next No to Northeye gathering will be at Little Common roundabout on Saturday, September 16 at 12.30pm where the group will march into town.

