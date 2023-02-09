A former journalist from East Sussex, who broke the news of the invasion of the Falkland Islands, has had a park on the islands named after him.

Harold Briley OBE, who spent 30 years with the BBC as news editor, political correspondent and as a foreign, war and defence correspondent in about 70 countries, was in Buenos Aires, Argentina’s capital when the islands were invaded in April 1982.

He was Latin America correspondent and even faced several death threats from the military junta that was ruling Argentina, he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Briley, 91, from Battle, was the BBC ‘radio man’ in Buenos Aires and broke the story of the invasion on the BBC World Service.

Harold Briley pictured with his book 'Fight for Falklands Freedom' at his home in Battle. Harold Briley was the BBC ‘radio man’ in Buenos Aires. He broke the story on the BBC World Service.

He recently received a letter from the Falkland Islands Government informing him of its decision to create the Harold Briley Park.

The letter from Leona Roberts, chair of the Falkland Islands Legislative Assembly, said: “It (the park) has been created as a symbol of the appreciation of the people of the Falkland Islands for the contribution you made to the Falklands during your long career with the BBC World Service, and notably during your time as the Latin America correspondent, based in Buenos Aires.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"For listeners who were caught up in a violent conflict, with no idea of what the outcome would be, how long the war would last, or whether they or their families would survive, yours was the voice of calm reassurance and British support.”

Mr Briley said: “I was delighted and surprised by a unique tribute so long after my 1982 broadcasts to the Falkland Islands during the time of the occupation. Many islanders got in touch with me then to express their appreciation for broadcasting, which they said gave them comfort, encouragement and accurate news to counter Argentine propaganda and which boosted their morale.“I’m pleased the memorial is a recreation ground which will be an asset to islanders for years to come which they they can enjoy freely on land which was previously occupied. I’m in good company because the recreation ground is between two roads named after the 1982 governor Sir Rex Hunt and the commander of the liberation task force Admiral Sir Sandy Woodward.”