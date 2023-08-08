East Sussex beach labelled 'disgusting' after faulty sewage monitor left unfixed for months

A monitor which detects when and how much sewage is discharged into the sea at Seaford beach has failed to work properly for months.

The device, found at Seaford Head West, was installed by Southern Water but has failed to register any sewage releases for much of 2023.

James MacCleary, Liberal Democrat parliamentary candidate for Lewes, said: “It is already disgusting that the government are allowing water companies to dump raw sewage off our beaches, now we learn that we don't even know how much is really being dumped.

"At both Newhaven and Seaford there are frequent releases of raw sewage. I've got two young children and parents like me should be able to head to local beaches without fear that their children could be paddling in raw sewage.

"The Conservatives don't seem to have any interest in really holding the water companies to account over this and it will surprise no one that they've just turned a blind eye to these monitors not functioning. At the end of the day it is our children and wildlife that will pay the price."

Southern Water have told SussexWorld the EDM monitor is now working as it should be and said it would be making further improvements in the coming weeks to ensure this technology is working to full capacity.

A spokesperson for the water firm said: “Monitoring our storm overflow outflows is crucial in helping us collect accurate data and ensure we are as transparent and open with our communities as possible. Almost 99% of our outfalls currently have electronic monitors installed, and we’re aiming for 100% coverage by the end of March next year.

“This helps our Beachbuoy service provide near real time updates on any storm overflow activity which may impact water quality across the 84 bathing waters along our 700 miles of coastline.

“Installing and maintaining this technology at certain sites is extremely complex and challenging, due to a number of factors, including location of the outfall and the type and layout of the pipework. However, we remain committed to achieving full coverage as soon as possible.”