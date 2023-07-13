NationalWorldTV
East Sussex beach ranked as the ‘most loved in the UK’

Brighton has ranked as the most loved beach in the UK, according to a new study.
By Sam Pole
Published 13th Jul 2023, 12:10 BST
Updated 13th Jul 2023, 12:26 BST

Experts at Bounce compiled a list of the UK’s most popular beaches according to social media, by analysing the number of TikTok views each location has on the platform, to reveal the top UK beaches to visit this summer.

With over 83.4 million TikTok views it's no wonder that Brighton Beach takes the crown as the UK’s best beach. TikTok videos of Brighton Beach showcase the area’s diverse culinary scene, where travellers can visit a range of eateries and bars while visiting the waterfront. This viral hotspot has taken the social media platform by storm and this new data highlights the beach as the must-see spot this summer.

Brighton has ranked as the most loved beach in the UK, according to a new study. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

Related topics:BrightonTikTok