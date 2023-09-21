East Sussex beach sees the removal of 'tent city' after six weeks of anti-social behaviour

Tents that had been set up on Brighton beach for more than six weeks were finally removed by council officers this week.

A group of people had been living out of the tents on the beach near the I360 and had been told by the city’s council last week they had seven days to leave, or face conviction or hefty fines.

On Wednesday, September 20, council officers turned up to clear the site ‘as soon as legal processes allowed’, following discussions and permission with the tent dweller’s on site.

The chair of the council’s housing committee, Councillor Gill Williams, said: “We arranged for the tents on Brighton beach to be removed as soon as due legal process allowed.

“In legal terms the timescales for us taking action on encampments is dependent on the individual circumstances of the camp dwellers.

“We cannot legally take action without taking into account these individual circumstances and their welfare needs.

“The removal of the tents and accompanying items this morning was carried out following further discussions with the tent dweller who was at the site, and with their permission.

“All these items will now be disposed of or returned to owners as appropriate.”

1 . JPBINews-18-09-23-Brighton tents-SSX.jpg Tents that had been set up on Brighton beach for more than six weeks were finally removed by council officers this week. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

