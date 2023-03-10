Frederick’s mum, Natasha, from Northiam, said: “Frederick was only nine when he was asked to play a part in the movie Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey and he jumped at the chance. Although at the time we had no idea just how big the movie would become, we only knew it was a small low budget horror slasher film but thought it would be a great experience for Freddie.“He plays ‘young’ Christopher Robin, the younger version of the lead character played by Nikolai Leon, which is in the form of a flashback that Pooh has during a particularly gruesome scene, to when things were all nice before Christopher abandoned the animals to go to college.“Frederick has always really enjoyed acting and has lessons with Mad Fish stage school but this is his first part in a film. He absolutely loved every moment of filming, being on a set and can’t wait to do more.“He was of course sheltered and protected from all the horror stuff, his scene was shot in Wildling Wood and he was kept well away from all the blood and gore, which was going on at a different site just down the road. The whole cast and crew were lovely, they all looked after him and made him feel part of the ‘Winnie’ family.“Freddie has watched clips of his scenes in the movie and got to attend the European Premiere in Amsterdam last month, which was amazing.”