Long Man Brewery in Litlington has made a very special new beer in celebration of the coronation which will be taking place on Saturday, May 7 in London.
‘The Long Reign’ beer has been out for a month now with residents enjoying the taste and raising a glass in honour of His Majesty, King Charles III.
A spokesperson for the brewery said: "Brewed to celebrate King Charles, this beer is a celebration of the King, and we'll certainly be raising a glass during the coronation.
“Our specially brewed Long Reign is a celebration of His Majesty the King.
“This beautifully balanced pale ale has crisp bitterness contrasted against fruity hop flavours and features hops from around the Commonwealth. You can buy our -pint mini casks online or in the shop.”