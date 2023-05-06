Edit Account-Sign Out
East Sussex brewery launches new beer for coronation

A brewery in East Sussex have launched a new beer in honour of the upcoming coronation of King Charles III.

By Sam Pole
Published 6th May 2023, 11:30 BST
Updated 6th May 2023, 11:31 BST

Long Man Brewery in Litlington has made a very special new beer in celebration of the coronation which will be taking place on Saturday, May 7 in London.

‘The Long Reign’ beer has been out for a month now with residents enjoying the taste and raising a glass in honour of His Majesty, King Charles III.

A spokesperson for the brewery said: "Brewed to celebrate King Charles, this beer is a celebration of the King, and we'll certainly be raising a glass during the coronation.

A brewery in East Sussex have launched a new beer in honour of the upcoming coronation of King Charles III.A brewery in East Sussex have launched a new beer in honour of the upcoming coronation of King Charles III.
“Our specially brewed Long Reign is a celebration of His Majesty the King.

“This beautifully balanced pale ale has crisp bitterness contrasted against fruity hop flavours and features hops from around the Commonwealth. You can buy our -pint mini casks online or in the shop.”

