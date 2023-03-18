East Sussex cadet awarded St John Ambulance's highest cadet honour after completing four-year course

An East Sussex cadet has been awarded St John Ambulance's highest cadet honour.

Lauren Sawyer, from Ringmer, was awarded the Grand Prior award by acting district manager and event lead Darren Owen CStJ at St John Ambulance Cadets’ Ringmer branch on Monday, March 6.

Lauren had to complete 14 modules over the course of four years, in subjects ranging from casualty simulation to event planning.

Surprised by her family and friends, the occasion was celebrated with a cake decorated with the Grand Prior award.

Daniel Willets, unit manager at the St John Ambulance Cadets Ringmer branch, said: “I’m extremely proud and honoured to have supported Lauren to have achieved her Grand Prior award.

“Lauren has been a cadet in Ringmer Cadet Unit since September 2016, during which time she has worked hard and taken an active role within the unit.

“We at the Ringmer Cadet Unit send our congratulations and wish her all the best as she moves to adults in the coming months.”

The Grand Prior awards is the highest award a St John Ambulance Cadet can achieve, marking the completion of various subjects ranging in levels bronze to gold, often taking the cadets four years to complete.

St John Ambulance Cadets operate across England, allowing young people aged 10-17 to learn lifesaving and first aid skills.