A caravan park’s bid to extend its season has been approved by Rother planners.

On Thursday (April 18), Rother District Council’s planning committee considered an application seeking to vary conditions attached to the operation of Winchelsea Caravan Park, a site containing 57 static caravans in Pett Level Road.

As a result of conditions attached to its initial planning permission in the 1960s, the caravan park is currently only able to operate between March 1 and October 31 each year.

The application was to vary these conditions to allow the caravan park to operate between March 1 and February 14 each year — an extension of around three-and-a-half months when compared to its current operations.

The proposal had seen opposition from Icklesham Parish Council, which argued the extension would result in an “overdevelopment” of the site and cause disruption to local roads.

Some of these concerns were relayed to the committee by ward councillor Paul Osborne (Con), who said: “The caravan park is currently on cesspits, as the officer said. The increase in opening hours would mean that more tankers on the road would be required. This is a particular concern during the winter months, when there are already multiple tankers in Winchelsea Beach due to the insufficient main sewerage system.

“The applicants said they don’t expect a lot of extra visitors during the winter, so [the parish council] question why they need the extended opening times; it seems a fair enough question.”

These concerns were not shared by council planning officers, however, who recommended permission be granted.

Ultimately, the committee shared the officers’ view and opted to approve the application.