East Sussex coastguard teams called to ‘suspected ordnance’ at Beachy Head

Crews from Birling Gap and Newhaven Coastguards were called to the the reports of the suspected ordnance on April 21.

In a statement, a spokesperson for HM Coastguard said: "On 21 April, just before 10pm, HM Coastguard had a report of suspected ordnance at Beachy Head. Birling Gap and Newhaven Coastguard Rescue Teams were sent, together with the Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD). EOD confirmed it was not ordnance.

"Further investigations took place early on April 22 and had to be planned around the tides to obtain accurate images and information for EOD

“If you could put the safety message out there that would be much appreciated.

“If you find something on the beach that’s an unusual size or shape, especially if it’s rusty, it could be an unexploded ordnance. Please don’t touch it or move it.

“Call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”

