East Sussex College students showcase art at Eastbourne's Towner
Prior to the visit, the students designed and constructed their very own personal manifesto for Eastbourne in the form of a placard.
Speaking about his project, Danylo Tsaplin, an Art & Design Foundation student, said: “My work is inspired by the statement ‘Get Involved’ because I think every conflict and misunderstanding has been because of a lack of information. If everybody gets well informed, and does their research, there will be less misunderstandings and conflict.
"I’ve really enjoyed all of this to be honest. It’s really different from what I’ve seen in Ukraine, so I’m happy with the course and what has happened.”
Student Indigo Zingel added: “I love being a member of this community and just like being involved in this stuff, visiting this place, and having fun! My work was inspired by road signs. I like how it’s 3D and is different from the default flat placard. I worked in screen printing to create aspects as well, which was quite an interesting feature.”
Students were also given a glimpse of where they could take their careers during a talk by Talent Accelerator, a programme that aims to get young people into creative industries in East Sussex.
Matt Kemp, Head of Curriculum for Creative Industries at ESC Eastbourne, said, “We are working on a number of projects with Towner, Eastbourne Alive and the Turner Prize. This is a really exciting time for the town and for the students and staff at the college.”