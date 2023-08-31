A roofing company in Lewes has raised more than £55,000 for the Teenage Cancer Trust via a popular event at the Brighton Racecourse.

The event took place on Friday, August 11 and funds donated on the day bring their total raised to support young people with cancer with the charity to over £350,000.

Richard Soan, Managing Director at Richard Soan Roofing Services, has been supporting the charity for over a decade and said: “We are delighted to continue our support for Teenage Cancer Trust and are naturally very pleased with the amount raised on the day.

“My thanks go to all the organisations who supported the day because without their support this event could not happen and to those individuals who participated in the auction and especially those that were successful with winning bids.

“Teenage Cancer Trust deserves all the support it can get as and survives on fund raising events and donations.”

Richard’s event receives huge support from the roofing and construction industry from suppliers to contractors and surveyors and architects, with an overall total of 330 guests this year.

Richard was joined on the day by Clare Towner from Brighton, the mother of Harry, who was diagnosed with cancer at 14 and supported through his ordeal by Teenage Cancer Trust.

Clare Towner spoke to guests on the day about the impact of their fundraising on their lives.

She said: “You never know what will happen. Harry woke up one morning with a lump under his arm, and when this was biopsied, we were told it was a very rare blood cancer.

“Harry was supported by the Teenage Cancer Trust team at their unit at the Royal Marsden in Sutton, it’s a much better environment for young adults. The patient can have someone stay with them like a friend, parent or partner and you are always welcomed. You can listen to music, watch films, play pool, do quizzes, puzzles, play computer games, make friends, watch sport together. The patients can just hang out and most importantly have a bit of humour and banter. It really helps the days pass.

“The staff are compassionate and are able to gauge the right approach for each patient. Harry liked the dark humour cancer brings so the nurses would joke with him and make him laugh. Teenage Cancer Trust certainly makes life with cancer more bearable.”