East Sussex council issue warning of dangers of tide cut off

An East Sussex council has issued a warning of the dangers of getting cut off by the tide.

Lewes District Council have issued the warning following multiple incidents of people getting cut off by the tide at the base of cliffs leaving people at risk of drowning, shock and falling chalk from cliffs.

A spokesperson for the council said: “In the last few years there have been multiple incidents of people getting cut off by the tide at the base of cliffs.

“This put them at risk of drowning, cold-water shock and chalk falling from cliffs above.

“They all had to be rescued by the coastguard.

“Always check tide times before walking along beaches and stay away from the base of cliffs.”

In the event of a coastal emergency, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.

You should also make sure to tell someone where they are going and what time they aim to be back before setting off.

