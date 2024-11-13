Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

East Sussex County Council is looking at wide-ranging cuts in an effort to help close a £57 million gap in its financial forecasts.

On Wednesday November 13, cabinet members considered a report on the council’s financial planning for next year, which includes proposals to find a further £12m of new savings.

According to the report, the combined savings are needed to address a £57 million deficit in the council’s financial forecasts for 2025/26. This deficit increases to £84.6 million across the council’s full Medium Term Financial Plan.

The additional savings — including staffing cuts, service reductions and increased parking fees — would come on top of the previously announced £3.994 million of adult social care cuts, which were put out to public consultation in September.

Cllr Nick Bennett, cabinet member for resources and climate change, said: “Even with those proposed savings the council still faces a deficit of £13 million.

“This reflects that after many years of service reductions, efficiencies and savings there are limited opportunities to identify further savings while meeting statutory duties and basic operating requirements.

“With projected unallocated reserves … standing at £10 million, the setting of a balanced budget will be a challenge.”

Cllr Bennett went on to discuss the impact of last month’s national budget on the county council’s financial planning.

He said: “The autumn budget of the 30th October did provide additional funding for local government through revenue and capital grants.

“Whilst this is welcomed, there are developments which have the potential to increase financial pressures for this council above that new funding, particularly with regards to the impact on our providers, especially in social care.

“[With] the increase in national minimum wage and employers’ national insurance contributions, higher costs are a likely outcome. In fact, the on-cost in respect of both of those additional pressures will not be matched by the additional money that the government has provided so far.”

The council’s opposition groups shared concerns about the council’s financial position.

Cllr David Tutt, leader of the council’s Liberal Democrat group said: “We are not really going to have a clear view of the challenge ahead until the 19th December — even then that won’t be the final settlement — but it is important that we are aware of the options that are available to us.

“I have got to say that this report has certain options in it that I personally see as more palatable than some of the items we are consulting on through adult social care. Indeed there are suggestions in this report that are issues the Liberal Democrat group has put forward as budget amendments in the past.

“That doesn’t mean that any of it is something that any of us would wish to do.”

Green Party councillor Johnny Denis argued the council needed to find “a new approach” to its financial planning. He said: “The position is dire, obviously, but it has been getting worse for 15 years. It is a long story and I can see we are now at … the end of a curve … where it hits rock bottom.

“It strikes me that if we continue to do the same modelling that we’ve always done — if we keep doing the same thing expecting different results — then, you will admit, that is clearly a problem.

“I am wondering what other approaches we could take … because clearly what we’ve done so far hasn’t yet worked. Whether or not this council is capable of a different kind of voice I don’t know. I don’t know the answer, but if we just repeat what we already do then that is not going to change things.”

Labour’s Trevor Webb highlighted concerns about the impact of the potential adult social care cuts (which were put out to consultation in September) on other public services.

In response, council leader Keith Glazier said: “That is the problem we’ve got to get through the central government; that actually to receive a budget that leaves you worse off is bad enough but to not recognise the 40 per cent increase in the cost of adult social care over the last two years or the 90 per cent additional cost in children’s services over the last two years is at their peril.

“At the end of the day, we are doing consulting to put us in the position to have the evidence that we would need, should we not have a better settlement, when it comes making the decision in January/February.

“I think it is absolutely right that we’ve gone out to get the evidence that we need. Nobody … in this room … will be looking forward to the day that we have to make those decisions.”

The council expects somewhere in the region of 160 posts (130 full time equivalent) could be deleted as a result of its new savings proposals. These job cuts would fall across a number of departments.

As part of the savings proposals, the council is also considering ceasing its “direct climate change activity”. According to the report, this change would effectively remove the council’s ability to deliver on its decarbonisation commitment.

It would also look at ceasing the Discretionary East Sussex Support Scheme (DESSS), a service which provides emergency help in exceptional circumstances. This help is usually in the form of food and utilities.

The proposals also include plans to close or rent out parts of County Hall to reduce running costs and generate rental income.

On-street pay and display parking charges would also be set to increase by 5 per cent.